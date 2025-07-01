Animal cruelty charges withdrawn after woman pleads guilty to abandoning dog at Pittsburgh International Airport

The woman who pleaded guilty to abandoning her French bulldog at Pittsburgh International Airport two years ago will pay a $150 fine and have neglect and animal cruelty charges withdrawn.

Police said Allison Gaiser left her bulldog behind in a stroller two years ago at Pittsburgh International Airport and flew to Mexico after airline workers told her she couldn't bring the dog on board without a proper kennel.

Gaiser originally tried to get a boarding pass for the animal as an "emotional support animal," but was told she would need the proper carrier, police said.

Gaiser was charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty as well as summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect, and abandonment of animals by owner.

In exchange for a guilty plea to one count of abandoning a dog, the other charges were withdrawn and Gaiser will pay a $150 fine.