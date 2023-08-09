Animal Friends 'inundated' with requests to adopt dog abandoned at airport

Police: Traveler abandons dog at Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on flight

Police: Traveler abandons dog at Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on flight

Police: Traveler abandons dog at Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on flight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Animal Friends gave an update on a dog they're caring for after his owner allegedly abandoned him at the Pittsburgh International Airport, saying he's received a lot of attention but isn't currently available for adoption.

The rescue said they've been "inundated" with people in the community and even across the nation offering to adopt the dog after hearing about his case. While they can't give specifics about the dog or the situation because of the investigation, Animal Friends said they expect he'll be moved to an experienced foster home for the rest of his stay.

"We are grateful for the interest and compassion, but for now we are focused on moving this case forward and ensuring the dog receives the justice he deserves. The outcome of the case will determine his next steps and his final home," Animal Friends said in a news release.

Animal Friends said their humane officers do see "quite a number" of abandonment cases, though this is the first involving a suspected abandonment at an airport.

Police said the dog was found abandoned in a stroller near the entrance to the short-term parking lot early Friday morning.

Investigators learned airline officials told the owner that the dog needed to be placed in a crate in order to fly. Police said she originally tried to get a boarding pass for the animal as an "emotional support animal," but when she was told she would need the proper carrier, she abandoned the dog and then boarded a flight to a resort destination.

While the dog involved in this case isn't for adoption right now, Animal Friends said it has many other loving dogs in need of homes.