Police: Traveler abandons dog at Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on flight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Charges are expected after police said a traveler abandoned a dog at the Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on a flight.
Allegheny County police said they were called to help around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a dog was found unattended in a stroller on airport property.
Police said officers were able to find a microchip on the dog but couldn't reach the owner.
Investigators learned airline officials told the owner that the dog needed to be placed in a carte in order to fly. The owner abandoned the dog near short-term parking and got on a flight, police said.
County police turned the dog over to the state dog warden. They didn't say what would happen next to the dog.
Police said a charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the owner, who was not identified.
