Police: Traveler abandons dog at Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on flight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Charges are expected after police said a traveler abandoned a dog at the Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on a flight.

Allegheny County police said they were called to help around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a dog was found unattended in a stroller on airport property.

Police said officers were able to find a microchip on the dog but couldn't reach the owner.

This morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., ACPD officers working at Pittsburgh International Airport were called to assist with a dog that was found unattended in a stroller on airport property. pic.twitter.com/eTzN8fdQWN — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) August 4, 2023

Investigators learned airline officials told the owner that the dog needed to be placed in a carte in order to fly. The owner abandoned the dog near short-term parking and got on a flight, police said.

County police turned the dog over to the state dog warden. They didn't say what would happen next to the dog.

Police said a charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the owner, who was not identified.