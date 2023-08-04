Police: Traveler abandons dog at Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on flight

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Charges are expected after police said a traveler abandoned a dog at the Pittsburgh International Airport before getting on a flight. 

Allegheny County police said they were called to help around 5:30 a.m. Friday after a dog was found unattended in a stroller on airport property. 

Police said officers were able to find a microchip on the dog but couldn't reach the owner.

Investigators learned airline officials told the owner that the dog needed to be placed in a carte in order to fly. The owner abandoned the dog near short-term parking and got on a flight, police said. 

County police turned the dog over to the state dog warden. They didn't say what would happen next to the dog. 

Police said a charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the owner, who was not identified. 

