Aaron Rodgers reveals he is a married man during first Steelers media session

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced with the team for the first time on Tuesday since signing his contract over the weekend.

Rodgers spoke with the media after the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, revealing why he joined the Steelers and addressing questions surrounding the timing of his signing. He also shared some news about his personal life after photos sparked questions about his relationship status.

Aaron Rodgers says he's been married "a couple of months"

Rodgers confirmed on Tuesday that he is a married man.

The 41-year-old quarterback did not say much, but he did say he has been married "a couple of months."

Speculation about his relationship status started over the weekend when the Steelers shared a picture of Rodgers signing his contract. In the photo, a black ring was seen on his ring finger.

Rodgers did not say who he is married to.

Aaron Rodgers reveals why he signed with the Steelers

While talking to the media, Rodgers said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is the reason he signed a contract with the black and gold.

"It starts with Mike Tomlin," Rodgers said. "I've been a fan of his for a long time."

He also said Pittsburgh is one of the "iconic franchises" in the NFL.

"There is something special about, obviously, this area," Rodgers said. "So many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh. I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning, playing for Mike McCarthy for 13 years, having Tom Clements ... as my quarterback coach forever, Dom Capers, Kevin Greene, Darren Perry, Ben McAdoo, Frank Cignetti, Luke Getsy. I don't want to forget anybody, but a lot of Yinzers in my life."

Rodgers arrived in Pittsburgh on June 7 to sign his one-year deal worth more than $13 million. The 41-year-old quarterback and Pittsburgh began talking about a future together in March, and Rodgers' options officially opened on March 12 when he was released by the New York Jets.

Rodgers visited Pittsburgh's facility later in March, but left without inking a contract. On Tuesday, he added context around why he waited until June to sign, saying he needed to "take care of my business."

"I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life, and some things improved a little bit where I felt like I could fully be all in here with the guys," Rodgers said.