Aaron Rodgers is no longer a Steeler less than 24 hours after the team announced he would be benched for Friday's game against the Broncos.

The late-night announcement led to a scorched-earth television appearance where 42-year-old Rodgers ripped into head coach Mike McCarthy and the Steelers' front office.

Here's a timeline of what led to Rodgers' dramatic departure in the middle of what he has said will be his last season in the NFL.

Rodgers benched in late-night social media post

In a statement posted to social media at 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Steelers announced through their spokesperson that Aaron Rodgers would be inactive for the game against the Broncos and Mason Rudolph would start.

The decision came after a meeting where Rodgers said he wanted to take over play calling, and when McCarthy said no, Rodgers said the team might as well release him, KDKA's Bob Pompeani reported, citing sources.

Rodgers doesn't show up at team's facility

The next morning, Rodgers' future with the team seemed uncertain. Gerry Dulac with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Rodgers didn't report to the team's facility on Wednesday.

Rodgers goes on Pat McAfee Show

Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show live and ripped into head coach Mike McCarthy and the Steelers' organization.

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay, and McCarthy's hiring partly inspired Rodgers' decision to play one final season in Pittsburgh.

But on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers ripped into the Steelers, saying McCarthy showed up late to a quarterback meeting, fell asleep and began snoring. McCarthy missed other meetings, Rodgers said, and the "nail in the coffin" was when McCarthy said, "1, 2, 3, Packers," during halftime of the Steelers' loss to the Eagles.

Steelers release Rodgers

After Rodgers' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, reports began to come in about the Steelers parting ways with the quarterback. The team made the announcement official on social media at 4:45 p.m.

McCarthy addresses "embarrassing moment"

McCarthy later addressed the media on Wednesday evening, where he declined to give details about personal conversations but said he was "disappointed" with how things ended with Rodgers.

"It was a process that went on throughout this week and we got to a point where we talked about some things, communication, things like that, and there was an ultimatum made, clearly outside of his job description, so it was my decision to bench him."

When asked if he's lost the locker room like Rodgers claims, McCarthy said he had just come from a "very direct, very honest" player council meeting and "this is a growth opportunity that I plan to take full advantage of."

McCarthy was also asked about the allegations he fell asleep in meetings and said "1, 2, 3, Packers" in Philadelphia.

"The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional, and there were conversations prior to that embarrassing moment, but I just think we work a lot of hours, so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments," he said.

McCarthy expressed confidence in Rudolph to start Friday and said despite all the drama, he's focused on beating the Broncos.

"I know how to win, and that's the facts," McCarthy said. "This is my third program, and I plan on winning here because of the men, because of this organization."