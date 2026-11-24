Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the upcoming Steelers-Broncos game, the team announced on Tuesday.

In a statement posted to social media late Tuesday night, Pittsburgh Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said Mason Rudolph will start Friday against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers will be inactive, Lauten said, though he didn't provide any information about why.

Citing sources, Tom Pelissero reported that the 42-year-old quarterback has struggled, so coach Mike McCarthy decided to make a change. Rodgers was sacked five times in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

Rodgers has said this season will be his last, and his decision to return was perhaps partly inspired by McCarthy's hiring as head coach after Mike Tomlin's departure. Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 years together in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl.

The Steelers have four quarterbacks on their roster — Rodgers, Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar — but Pittsburgh has been without a long-term franchise quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2022.

The Steelers (6-4) will host the Broncos (8-2) at Acrisure Stadium on Black Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.