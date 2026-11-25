Hours after the Steelers announced that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be inactive for this Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and YouTube to address the situation.

On the show, Rodgers told McAfee that he learned he was being benched through a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth.

"I was talking to 'Muth and a couple other guys, and he said, 'I can't believe they're doing this,' and I said, 'Doing what?' I didn't know, and he told me," Rodgers said on the show. "I didn't hear from Mike, wrapping up our conversation that we had at about 6:15-6:30, and still haven't heard from people over there."

Rodgers went on to say that the idea of being benched had never come up in conversations with the coaching staff.

"The way it was released last night, and trying to get out ahead of it, like there was some kind of benching going on, Mike and I talked for a long time, the last few days, that word never came up," Rodgers said.

Rodgers also claimed that head coach Mike McCarthy had missed numerous meetings and had fallen asleep in a quarterback meeting.

"Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting; he came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes, began snoring," Rodgers said. "He woke himself up, starting shuffling his papers, and we all looked around. Five minutes later, you heard the snoring again, and then he walks out of the room like nothing happened."

He also cited disagreements about the offense and play calling.

"If you try to bench me, or don't change the play-calling, you should release me," he said. "I feel like at this point, I'm doing what's right for the organization."

When asked if he would be returning to the Steelers, Rodgers' answer was short.

"At this point, I'm not going back to Pittsburgh," he said. "That ship has definitely sailed."

According to KDKA-TV Steelers Insider Gerry Dulac, the team is now expected to release Rodgers.

"A decision that was hastened when Rodgers went on Pat McAfee and accused Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings and saying the whole team knows something is physically wrong with the 63-year-old coach," Dulac tweeted.

McCarthy is expected to speak later today after the team finished its Wednesday practice on the South Side.

This is a developing story and will be updated.