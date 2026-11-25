Aaron Rodgers' future with the Pittsburgh Steelers is "uncertain" after he was benched for the team's upcoming game against the Denver Broncos.

KDKA-TV Steelers Insider Gerry Dulac, citing sources, reported Wednesday that Rodgers did not report to the team facility and his future with the team is uncertain after the Steelers said he was being inactivated for Friday's game.

"The situation with Aaron Rodgers has been "brewing for a while" and "reached the point of no return" Tuesday night when the Steelers announced they were benching him," Dulac said.

Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement late Tuesday that Mason Rudolph will be starting against the Broncos and that Rodgers is being inactivated. No information was provided about why the move was being made.

NFL reporter Tom Pellissero said, citing sources, that the 42-year-old quarterback has struggled, so coach Mike McCarthy decided to make a change. Rodgers was sacked five times in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

Rodgers has said this season will be his last, and his decision to return was perhaps partly inspired by McCarthy's hiring as head coach after Mike Tomlin's departure. Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 years together in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl.

The Steelers (6-4) will host the Broncos (8-2) at Acrisure Stadium on Black Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.