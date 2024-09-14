AAA hosts steering wheel lock giveaway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hyundai and Kia drivers know there have been problems over the past few years with car thefts.

On Saturday, AAA and three partners were in East Liberty to give out devices for Kia and Hyundai owners to help defend their cars.

It's about providing a layer of protection for Hyundai and Kia owners. They armed those who showed up with steering wheel lock devices.

Ike Hamilton wouldn't want his golden Hyundai gone.

"I want to protect my vehicle as well, so that's why I'm here," Hamilton said.

Yellow club-like locks are what AAA partnered with Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Police to give out.

"They've been around for years. They are an effective deterrent," Jim Garrity of AAA East Central said.

They stop people from getting behind the wheel and stealing these cars. It's something Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto says has happened over 140 times since May of this year.

"It's not organized crime," Scirotto said. "They're not stealing them for profit; they're stealing them for fun."

Scirotto said a lot of the culprits are young people. All parties involved in Saturday's event said there are basic steps people can also take.

"Not leaving your keys in the car, not leaving your cars unlocked, is really important," Scirotto said.

"It's just one extra thing that these vehicle owners can do," Garrity said.

And Ike Hamilton is going the extra mile.

"I'm spreading the word to everybody else who needs a club," he said.

AAA says it has at least four more of these events planned over the next couple of months.

A list of planned future events is below:

White Oak: Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washington: Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wexford: Oct. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McMurray: Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations for these events were not provided to KDKA-TV at the time of this report.