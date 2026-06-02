A stretch of dry weather in the Pittsburgh area rolls on for a sixth day in a row today

Today will be the sixth day in a row with no measurable rain in the Pittsburgh area. We will likely see our dry streak stretch to 9 before we finally see rain again on Saturday.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Today is the cut-off for weekly U.S. Drought Monitor data. We saw 0.34" of rain falling over the past week.

High temperatures today will hit the mid-70s again, similar to yesterday.

Winds today will be out of the east at around 5 mph. Skies will be clear in the morning and partly cloudy this afternoon. Morning temperatures dipped to the low 70s.

Right now, Western Pennsylvania isn't included under the weekly US Drought Monitor drought map, but eastern parts of the state are, along with all of Maryland and more than 90 percent of West Virginia. Drought conditions pretty much start along the Mason-Dixon line, with pretty much all of the Southeast and Deep South under drought conditions. Close to 90 percent of places west of the Mississippi are also under some sort of drought condition according to last week's US Drought Monitor map.

KDKA Weather Center

In order not to be highlighted on the map, we need to continue to see rain coming through. Currently, a blocking high is making it tough to see any rain, with our weather pattern pretty much locked in place, with us being dry through Saturday. At this point, it appears we will see rain arriving Saturday evening, sticking around through the day on Sunday. We will then start another dry stretch of weather.

The nice thing about this current stretch of dry weather has been that we have remained comfortable with low humidity levels.

Comfy weather will stick in place through Thursday, and then we will start to see dew points ticking up. Dew points will be high enough that we will begin to feel the 'mugginess' of the air beginning on Friday and certainly on Saturday with dew points near 60 degrees. Once dew points near 60 degrees on Saturday, they will stay at or near 60 degrees for the rest of the week.

KDKA Weather Center

Those A/C units are really going to start to get a workout heading into next week, and it will really start to feel like summer.