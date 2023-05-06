$70 million in upgrades to Beaver Stadium officially approved as part of $160 million renovation
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - Penn State fans, big money is officially coming to Happy Valley to improve Beaver Stadium.
The board of trustees officially approved a $160 million renovation and upgrade project that would bring $70 million in upgrades going to Beaver Stadium.
The first phase of the Beaver Stadium project includes winterization of the stadium, upgrading the lighting, and other backlogged maintenance.
Funding will also go toward turning the old ice arena into a health, nutrition, and dining area for all athletes.
