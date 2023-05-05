Watch CBS News
Penn State Board of Trustees to vote Friday on Beaver Stadium renovation project

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - Today is the day. 

Penn State's Board of Trustees is expected to vote to approve the first phase of renovations to Beaver Stadium today. 

The first phase of the stadium renovations includes maintenance but also architectural and design development. 

This project is expected to take four years. 

The university said that athletic revenue, not tuition, will pay for the project. 

