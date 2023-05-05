Penn State Board of Trustees to vote Friday on Beaver Stadium renovation project
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - Today is the day.
Penn State's Board of Trustees is expected to vote to approve the first phase of renovations to Beaver Stadium today.
The first phase of the stadium renovations includes maintenance but also architectural and design development.
This project is expected to take four years.
The university said that athletic revenue, not tuition, will pay for the project.
