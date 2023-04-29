Penn State Board Of Trustees reportedly set to vote to authorize Beaver Stadium renovations

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) - The Board of Trustees at Penn State appears ready to launch the first phase of renovations at Beaver Stadium.

According to a report from the Trib, the trustees are scheduled to meet next Friday when they're expected to vote on authorizing a $70 million renovation project for the stadium.

The renovation would add improved circulation, upgraded concourses, restroom additions, and enhanced concession products.