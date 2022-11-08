7 charged with homicide in 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa's kidnapping death

BUSH VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - Seven people have been charged with homicide after state police said a 19-year-old from Indiana County was kidnapped and killed last month.

Police said Hayden Garreffa's body was found in Brush Valley Township two days after he was reported missing from his grandmother's East Wheatfield Township home.

The body of missing 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa was found in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. (Photo: Provided)

Investigators said eight suspects showed up at Garreffa's home and forced him into a van. Investigators said he was stabbed to death minutes later.

Several suspects were charged with kidnapping after Garreffa's death and the Indiana County district attorney said homicide charges were pending.

Twenty-one-year-old Desean Alvarez, 21-year-old Isaac Buchkoski, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Taylyn Edwards, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Summer Settlemyer and 18-year-old Jesse Wadsworth were charged with homicide on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old girl remains charged as a juvenile with kidnapping.

As for a motive, all police would say is that the kidnapping and killing happened after a dispute with one of the suspects.