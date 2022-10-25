Watch CBS News
Police: Missing Indiana County teen was kidnapped and killed

By Ross Guidotti

BUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police said a missing 19-year-old from Indiana County was kidnapped and killed after his body was found in a remote wooded area. 

Police said Hayden Garreffa was reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Oct. 20. He was found dead two days later in Brush Valley Township. 

kdka-hayden-garreffa.png
The body of missing 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa was found in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County.  (Photo: Provided)

The coroner ruled Garreffa's death a homicide.  

Investigators said they learned Garreffa was kidnapped and killed the day he went missing. 

Police said all suspects have been identified, found and taken into custody, although they didn't release any of the suspects' names. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. Ross Guidotti will have more in the evening newscasts. 

First published on October 25, 2022 / 1:54 PM

