53-year-old man dies following Washington Co. house fire

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 53-year-old man has died after a house fire in Washington County.

The fire started along Old West Road in Bentleyville just before 9:00 p.m.

A neighbor spotted the flames and called for help.

Norman Detrick, Jr. was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 3:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

