53-year-old man dies following Washington Co. house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 53-year-old man has died after a house fire in Washington County.
The fire started along Old West Road in Bentleyville just before 9:00 p.m.
A neighbor spotted the flames and called for help.
Norman Detrick, Jr. was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.
The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
