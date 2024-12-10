4 people charged for "smash and grab" thefts across western Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Four people have been charged for their roles in what's described as "smash and grab"-style thefts from dozens of vehicles across western Pennsylvania, followed by thefts from victims' bank accounts, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Tuesday.

Amed Henderson, Shaquan Moore, Theresa Imel, and Elizabeth Madden are charged with conspiring to commit the thefts in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Erie, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland counties, according to a news release from the attorney general.

The four individuals allegedly stole credit and bank cards, checks, and ID cards to obtain cash from the victims' accounts. All four are charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, identity theft, forgery, and related offenses.

"These invasive, random crimes cause financial stress and strip the victims and their communities of a sense of security," Attorney General Henry said. "These defendants are charged with breaking into vehicles, often by smashing a window, to steal personal items, and then violating the victims even further by accessing their bank accounts."

Investigators from multiple police departments analyzed car rental forms, surveillance, and other tactics to track down the suspects, the news release added.

After the break-ins, group members allegedly accessed the victims' bank accounts and the group shared the proceeds. In total, there were 68 victims across 19 different police jurisdictions.

Henderson and Moore are charged with using rented cars and stolen license plates to scout vehicles parked in public parks, trailhead parking lots, rec centers, gyms, and other short-term parking locations.

Henderson, 32, of Pittsburgh, is charged with corrupt organization, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and criminal conspiracy.

Moore, 32, of Pittsburgh, is charged with corrupt organization, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, identity theft, and three counts of criminal conspiracy.

Imel, 43, of Dravosburg, is charged with corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, and identity theft.

Madden, 33, of Elizabeth, is charged with corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, and identity theft.