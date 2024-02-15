29-year-old man killed in Allegheny Township crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 29-year-old man from Apollo was killed in a crash in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County on Wednesday evening.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office says that 29-year-old Nicholas Ganter died in a crash along Melwood Road when his pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree just before 5 p.m.

Ganter wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office says that Ganter's death was caused by blunt force injuries and that toxicology test results are not expected to be available for several weeks.

Lower Burrell Police are handling the investigation into the crash.