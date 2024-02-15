Watch CBS News
Local News

29-year-old man killed in Allegheny Township crash

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Lower Burrell Police investigating deadly crash
Lower Burrell Police investigating deadly crash 00:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 29-year-old man from Apollo was killed in a crash in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County on Wednesday evening.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office says that 29-year-old Nicholas Ganter died in a crash along Melwood Road when his pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a tree just before 5 p.m. 

Ganter wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office says that Ganter's death was caused by blunt force injuries and that toxicology test results are not expected to be available for several weeks.

Lower Burrell Police are handling the investigation into the crash. 

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 1:05 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.