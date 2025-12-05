2 trophy bucks illegally killed in Pennsylvania, Game Commission says

Two trophy-class antlered white-tailed deer were illegally killed in Forest County, Pennsylvania, the Game Commission said.

The Game Commission's Operation Game Thief said in a Facebook post on Thursday that investigators are asking the public for help after 8-point and 10-point bucks were found dead along Bob's Creek Road in Kingsley Township near the village of Mayburg on Nov. 30. The game warden investigated and found that the two bucks were shot sometime between the evening of Nov. 29 and the morning of Nov. 30.

The 10-point deer was dragged approximately 60 yards to the edge of a hill, "possibly to conceal it," the Facebook post said. The 8-point buck was found about 60 yards from Bob's Creek Road, the post added. The two animals were found less than 400 yards away from each other and had the same boot prints next to them.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northeast Region at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the hotline for Operation Game Thief at 1-888-PGC-8001 or use the online portal.

"Thank you in advance for your assistance in helping to protect Pennsylvania wildlife," the post said.

Operation Game Thief is a witness anti-poaching program that the Pennsylvania Game Commission says encourages people to report suspicious activity. The toll-free hotline is available 24/7.

Illegal killing of deer in Pennsylvania

Operation Game Thief is investigating multiple recent cases of illegal killings of deer, including an 8-point deer that was found dead in Susquehanna County and a deer found dead at an elementary school in Northampton County.