8-point deer illegally killed in Pennsylvania, Game Commission says

An 8-point deer was illegally killed in Susquehanna County, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, the Game Commission's Operation Game Thief said an 8-point white-tailed deer was found dead near the intersection of Wolf Lake and Richardson roads in Harford Township on the night of Nov. 21.

Investigators said the white-tailed deer was most likely killed from the road with a crossbow at close range around midnight. The animal was left to waste, the Facebook post said. No other information was released on Wednesday by the Game Commission.

Anyone with information in connection with the illegal killing can call the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northeast Region at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the hotline for Operation Game Thief at 1-888-PGC-8001 or use the online portal.

"Thank you in advance for your assistance in helping to protect Pennsylvania wildlife," the Facebook post said.

Operation Game Thief is a witness anti-poaching program that the Pennsylvania Game Commission says encourages people to report any suspicious activity. The toll-free hotline is available 24/7, officials said.

Pennsylvania rifle deer season

Pennsylvania's statewide firearms deer season begins on Saturday and runs through Dec. 13. It includes two Sundays: Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill in July that repealed what lawmakers called the "outdated" ban on Sunday hunting.

The Game Commission expects that more than 500,000 hunters will be out and about during firearms deer season.