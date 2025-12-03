Deer illegally killed at Pennsylvania elementary school, Game Commission says

A white-tailed deer was illegally killed in Northampton County over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The Game Commission's Operation Game Thief said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that investigators are looking for information related to the illegal killing of the deer on Nov. 30. The deer was shot and killed by someone on an ATV with a spotlight near Williams Township Elementary School, Operation Game Thief said.

An investigation from the state game warden shows that around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30, two ATVs were seen driving and shooting the deer on the school's property on Cider Press Road.

"This incident not only occurred within safety zones of the Williams Township Elementary School, but also numerous private residences," the Facebook post said.

Investigators have obtained video footage showing the suspects and their ATVs driving, shining a spotlight on the deer and then fatally shooting the animal. But the video does not provide identification, officials said.

Anyone with information in connection with the illegal killing of the white-tailed deer can call the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Northeast Region at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the hotline for Operation Game Thief at 1-888-PGC-8001 or use the online portal.

"Thank you in advance for your assistance in helping to protect Pennsylvania wildlife!" the Facebook post said.

Operation Game Thief is a witness anti-poaching program that the Pennsylvania Game Commission says encourages people to report suspicious activity. The toll-free hotline is available 24/7.

Deer illegally killed in Pennsylvania

Operation Game Thief has posted twice in one week about the illegal killing of deer. On Nov. 21, an 8-point deer was illegally killed in Susquehanna County, and the investigation into that continues.