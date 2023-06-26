2 people injured in early-morning shooting in Knoxville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot early Monday morning in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

Police and medics were called out to the area of Bausman Street and Ibis Way around 4 a.m.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA that two people were shot and taken to the hospital by medics.

Their conditions are unknown.

