2 hurt in rollover crash in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on 44th and Post Street, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. 

Officials said the driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Details are limited, including what led up to the crash.  

Traffic is being detoured, and 44th is closed from Post to Geneva while police investigate.

No other cars were involved.   

KDKA has a reporter heading to the scene. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 4:20 PM

