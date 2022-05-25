18-year-olds to stand trial for deadly shooting that killed Teron Williams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two 18-year-olds will stand trial in the shooting death of another teenager in the Bon Air section of the city in February.

They appeared in court Wednesday for their preliminary hearing. The commonwealth argued that the two teenagers charged in this case worked together, one firing shots while the other drove the getaway car. They used surveillance video to show proof of that, but the defense argued that the video isn't clear.

Tymair Cox, of Brookline, and Michael Morgan, of Beltzhoover, are facing charges of homicide and conspiracy. They're accused of working together and ultimately shooting and killing Teron Williams.

Teron Williams, 18, was shot and killed in Pittsburgh in February. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The prosecution said an autopsy determined that Williams was shot in the back. They also called up several witnesses. A Pittsburgh police homicide detective said 21 shots were fired just before 6 p.m.

Another detective said he believes the teens were in a silver Nissan Rogue and were spotted in surveillance video at a Sunoco gas station near P.J. McArdle Roadway before the shooting. The video played in court also showed a person they believe is Cox firing a gun in the direction of the victim. Then, the video shows him running along Onyx Avenue before getting picked up in the Nissan.

The commonwealth said they believe the driver is Morgan.

Family members say they're glad to see the case move forward.

"I'm just glad they see our way and he can get a fair trial since he was ambushed," said the victim's aunt, Latece Dixon.

"My client maintains his innocence. The commonwealth was unable to establish he committed this murder. I believe the commonwealth has some holes they're trying to patch up," said attorney Casey White, who's representing Cox.

Attorney Mike Ovens is representing Morgan in this case. He had no comment.

Both Cox and Morgan are set to appear in court for their formal arraignment next month.