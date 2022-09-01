Watch CBS News
16-year-old boy shot in Carrick

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the boy was shot multiple times just after 7 p.m. on Parkfield Street. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 

It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating. 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 7:59 PM

