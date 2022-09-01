16-year-old boy shot in Carrick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the boy was shot multiple times just after 7 p.m. on Parkfield Street. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating.
