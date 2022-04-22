16-year-old arrested in Stowe Township shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting another boy in Stowe Township.

A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after first responders found him shot in the area of Ninth Street and Gordon Alley last Wednesday. The teenager and his brother were walking down the street when a group started shooting at them.

(Photo: KDKA)

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his shoulder but survived, police said.

Early Friday morning, police executed a search warrant at a home on Marwood Avenue. Police said officers found the 16-year-old suspect along with three guns, two bricks of suspected heroin, 14 grams of crack cocaine and $2,600 in cash.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of another person and possession of a firearm by a minor.