13th memorial race honors fallen state trooper

LATROBE (KDKA) -- Hundreds put on their running shoes at Saint Vincent College to honor a fallen state police trooper on Saturday.

The 13th annual memorial race honors Trooper Kenton Iwaniec of Westmoreland County.

He was killed in 2008 on his way home from work.

The driver who hit him was drunk and high.

His family started a foundation in his memory.

It raises money to buy portable breath test devices, or PBTs, for police departments statewide.

"To date, we've almost distributed 3,000 PBTs across the commonwealth, and we have seen a signficant decrease in DIU deaths in Pennsylvania over the last 13 years," said Acacia Housk, Trooper Iwaniec's sister.

There were multiple events to take part in: a 5K, a 10K and a one-mile walk.