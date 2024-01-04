Police: 1-year-old's skull fractured during fight between adults in East Deer Township home

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police said a 1-year-old boy's skull was fractured after he was caught in the middle of a fight between adults in East Deer Township, leading to charges against two people.

According to court paperwork, the baby's mom was staying with family on Clarks Pike Road and told police she'd been having issues with her brother Lewis Davis and his girlfriend Catalina Hirth. On Nov. 1, police said they got into an argument that turned physical.

Police said the mother put her baby down on the steps before Hirth threw a cup of juice and charged at her. The woman told police Hirth punched her in the head and she punched back. Davis started punching her in the head too, police said.

The mom told detectives she was on the staircase a few steps below where her child was when someone threw a plastic vase at her, missing her and hitting the steps. She said she grabbed a wooden kitchen cabinet door that was used as a baby gate and used it to defend herself. She said she threw it at Davis, who grabbed it and threw it back at her. The mom deflected, and the cabinet landed on the stairs, police said.

The fight stopped when the 1-year-old boy started screaming. Police said he was bleeding from the head, so his mom called 911.

At Children's Hospital, doctors said the boy had a depressed skull fracture and laceration to his scalp. Police said he had to have emergency surgery. His mom suffered a laceration on her forehead and multiple scratches.

Davis and Hirth are facing multiple counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal conspiracy.