TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- At least one person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 28.

Shortly after 7 a.m., two cars collided in the northbound lanes near the Creighton exit.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Kittanning says the accident had shut down both lanes of Route 28 near Pittsburgh Mills.

There's no word yet on any other injuries. Crews cleared the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m.