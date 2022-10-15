1 person killed after being struck by a vehicle in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person has been killed after being hit by a car in Ross Township.

It happened in the parking lot of the North Hills Village shopping complex along McKnight Road. Crews have been on the scene for a little over an hour.

KDKA photojournalist Ian Smith was on the scene and was able to gather more information from police officials.

"I can confirm a teenage male was standing in the parking lot of North Hills Village shopping center when he was struck by a car," said Ross Township Public Information Officer Brian Kohlhepp.

"The male was found to be deceased on scene. The car was being operated by an elderly male who is cooperating with the investigation. Preliminarily, there does not appear to be any drug or alcohol involved in this crash. Our detectives and crash reconstructionists from the Traffic Division are on scene investigating," Kohlhepp added.

