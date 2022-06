One person dead after house fire in Uniontown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was killed in a morning house fire.

It happened just after 11:30 this morning on Elwood Street in Uniontown. It took firefighters about two hours to put the flames out.

The victim's name has not been released and there is no word yet on what started the fire.