1 dead, 1 injured in Derry Township head-on crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a head-on crash in Derry Township on Friday.

According to a news release from the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Route 217.

The release said the driver of a Nissan traveling south on Route 217 and the driver of a Jeep crashed head-on at the intersection of Route 217 and Industrial Boulevard.

A passenger in the Nissan was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment and her status is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, the news release said. A third vehicle was involved in the crash, but the driver was not hurt.

The man who died was identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office as 72-year-old David Leonard of Derry Township. The manner of death for the man is pending.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.