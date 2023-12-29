Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in Derry Township head-on crash

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: December 29, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: December 29, 2023 02:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a head-on crash in Derry Township on Friday.

According to a news release from the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Route 217.

The release said the driver of a Nissan traveling south on Route 217 and the driver of a Jeep crashed head-on at the intersection of Route 217 and Industrial Boulevard. 

A passenger in the Nissan was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment and her status is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, the news release said. A third vehicle was involved in the crash, but the driver was not hurt. 

The man who died was identified by the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office as 72-year-old David Leonard of Derry Township. The manner of death for the man is pending.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 10:05 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.