Labor Day 2022: President Biden's Pittsburgh visit
As Pittsburgh prepares to celebrate Labor Day, the city also is preparing for the arrival of the president.
President Biden set to arrive in Pittsburgh
President Biden will be speaking today at the United Steelworkers Local Union in West Mifflin.
He's expected to deliver remarks at 5:30 p.m.
The White House says his remarks will celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will also be in attendance.
White House releases new details on President Biden's trip to Pittsburgh
President Biden is expected to arrive in Pittsburgh at 4 p.m.
