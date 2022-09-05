Watch CBS News

Labor Day 2022: President Biden's Pittsburgh visit

As Pittsburgh prepares to celebrate Labor Day, the city also is preparing for the arrival of the president. 

 

President Biden will be speaking today at the United Steelworkers Local Union in West Mifflin.

He's expected to deliver remarks at 5:30 p.m. 

The White House says his remarks will celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will also be in attendance.

By Mike Darnay
 

President Biden is expected to arrive in Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. 

By Mike Darnay
