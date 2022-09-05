President Biden set to deliver Labor Day remarks at United Steelworkers Local Union in West Mifflin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden is set to arrive in Pittsburgh on Monday to speak to American workers and celebrate Labor Day.

He's expected to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport around 4:00 p.m..

Then, along with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, he'll travel to West Mifflin, where he will speak at the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.

The United Steelworkers have 1.2 million working and retired members in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean representing several industries.

It's there where President Biden will deliver his remarks at the union hall around 5:30 p.m., which the White House says will celebrate Labor Day and honor American workers.

While showing his support, union leaders say that the president will also have a chance to mingle with about 250 members.

It'll be a quick trip to Pittsburgh for the President Biden, as he's scheduled to leave to return to the White House just after 7 p.m.

