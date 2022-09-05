White House releases new details of President Biden's trip to Pittsburgh on Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New details have been released surrounding the president's visit to Pittsburgh for Labor Day.

The White House says President Biden will be traveling from Milwaukee and will arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport at 4 p.m.

From there, he will deliver remarks celebrating Labor Day and American workers at the Union Steelworkers' Union picnic at 5:30 p.m.

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is expected to be in attendance.

