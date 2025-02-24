Watch CBS News

Delighting in PTL Diner Week 2025. Our map pinpoints the most savory spots in Pittsburgh area.

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

  • link copied
PTL Diner Week is back! 01:11

Pittsburgh Today Live is bringing back one of our most popular weeks of the year. It's Diner Week, when we feature the best eateries around Western Pennsylvania that are flipping flapjacks and serving up savory sandwiches. 

Keep track of where we've been and where we're headed here.

Follow Pittsburgh Today Live on Social Media

Facebook  |  PTL on X  | Instagram

 

Christy's Family Restaurant

Daisy Jade visits Christy's Family Restaurant in Ellwood City, Beaver County. This family run gem has been serving up comfort food with a side of community for nearly 40 years. Here's our visit to Christy's.

Christy's Family Restaurant in Beaver County | PTL Diner Week 04:39

Put a pinpoint on the map in Ellwood City! We're so glad we finally got to check this place out. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

By Heather Lang
 

V&V Scratch Kitchen

Our first stop took Katie O'Malley and PTL videographer Jeff Roupe to the talk of Finleyville, Washington County. Here's our visit to V&V Scratch Kitchen. 

V&V Scratch Kitchen | PTL Diner Week 05:19

Put a pinpoint on the map in Finleyville! This place is absolutely delicious. For more information, visit their website here.

diner-week-double-v-scratch-kitchen.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
By Heather Lang

Ron Smiley, Heather Abraham, David Highfield and Daisy Jade contributed to this report.

Heather Lang

Heather Lang is a senior web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since 2007.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.