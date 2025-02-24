Delighting in PTL Diner Week 2025. Our map pinpoints the most savory spots in Pittsburgh area.
Pittsburgh Today Live is bringing back one of our most popular weeks of the year. It's Diner Week, when we feature the best eateries around Western Pennsylvania that are flipping flapjacks and serving up savory sandwiches.
Keep track of where we've been and where we're headed here.
Christy's Family Restaurant
Daisy Jade visits Christy's Family Restaurant in Ellwood City, Beaver County. This family run gem has been serving up comfort food with a side of community for nearly 40 years. Here's our visit to Christy's.
Put a pinpoint on the map in Ellwood City! We're so glad we finally got to check this place out. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
V&V Scratch Kitchen
Our first stop took Katie O'Malley and PTL videographer Jeff Roupe to the talk of Finleyville, Washington County. Here's our visit to V&V Scratch Kitchen.
Put a pinpoint on the map in Finleyville! This place is absolutely delicious. For more information, visit their website here.