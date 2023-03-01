Meet Team Talk Pittsburgh

Meet Team Talk Pittsburghget the free app
We're excited here at KDKA to bring you a talk show that's dedicated to you.
There are incredible people and organizations doing amazing things for our city and the Western Pennsylvania area. On Talk Pittsburgh, we want you to know that this is going to be a place where we highlight that good work and the people who are making difference.
The organizations that see a problem and are ready with a solution and most importantly deliver hope.
Heather Abraham
Heather Abraham hosts Talk Pittsburgh on weekday afternoons and co-hosts Pittsburgh Today Live with David Highfield on weekday mornings.
It was an exciting homecoming for Heather when she joined KDKA in 2010. She grew up in Shaler Township and graduated from Shaler Area High School. Her desire to get into news started there with the morning announcements. She continued her education at West Virginia University where she studied Broadcast News.
Before moving back home, she reported at News 12 Brooklyn, a 24-hour cable news station in New York City. Heather spent four years covering everything Brooklyn as a reporter, photographer, and editor. She says it was her time in Brooklyn that prepared her the most for the next step in her career.
Heather is an award winning journalist. She has been nominated for several Emmys. She also won a Golden Quill award for her reporting on a 7-alarm fire in Homestead. Growing in her on-air role on PTL, she was also nominated for an Emmy for hosting the show.
Being an active part of the community is very important to Heather. She's been involved with the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, even taking part in their annual polar plunge fundraiser, as well as Hair Peace Charities, Animal Friends, and the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund. Her community involvement, though, includes being a good neighbor! She established an annual block party and helped to create a safe Light Up Night on her street during the 2020 COVID pandemic.
When she's not anchoring or hosting, Heather loves spending time with her family. Her husband Frank is a City of Pittsburgh firefighter. They have two girls and welcomed a baby boy to their family in 2019. They also have two dogs and decided to add to the chaos by adding two pet fish to the mix!
Maggie Rhoads
Maggie Rhoads is a producer for Talk Pittsburgh. She joined KDKA-TV in 2022 after working in Richmond, Virginia, for several years.
Originally from Charlotte, NC, Maggie loves to travel and explore new areas.
During her time in Richmond, she deepened her passion for producing and working in TV news. Maggie continued that work at KDKA, producing the evening newscasts.
The opportunity to be part of building a new show from scratch is Maggie's next adventure! It will allow her to help people tell their stories and share ways to be a positive force for change.
To contact Maggie with an idea for Talk Pittsburgh, email her here.
Allante Walker
Coming to you from America's Dairyland, Allante is excited to bring his passion for people and entertainment to the Steel City. Throughout his career in the broadcasting industry, he has covered everything from presidential visits to Dolly Parton's return to her theme park after a 3-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allante grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin, about an hour south of the state capital of Madison. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the spring of 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcasting and Theatre Performance.
His career in television started at WXOW News 19 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he spent five years covering news in the Driftless Area as a producer, reporter, and production assistant. His work as a producer and reporter earned nominations from the Upper Midwest Emmys and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.
Contact Allante Walker: Facebook | Instagram | Email
His next venture was to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he worked as a lifestyle reporter for WATE 6 On Your Side. He says a highlight of his time there was doing a feature piece on a squirrel who has affectionally become known as the littlest fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers football team.
Outside of work, Allante likes to perform onstage in theatrical productions, attend concerts and sporting events, try out new restaurants/breweries, and travel. He is an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, but he is willing to root for the Steelers from time to time now that Pittsburgh is his new home!
Kristin Emery
Kristin Emery and Mary Ours will be bringing you the daily forecast on Talk Pittsburgh.
Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Kristin was born and raised in "little" Washington, graduated from Washington High School and earned her journalism degree at West Virginia University.
She started her weather career at WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio, before moving on to forecast weather and report and anchor news at stations in Florida, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and Ohio. Kristin loves news reporting and telling people's stories, but her true love is forecasting the weather.
She completed her meteorological studies at Mississippi State University. She is an award-winning reporter and was nominated for an Emmy for her work covering the deadly tornado outbreak in Alabama in 2011.
Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine, and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes. She cites Hurricane Andrew in Florida as one of her most memorable stories.
She is a member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association and holds seals of approval from both. Kristin is also a fellow of the RIAS Berlin Commission through RTDNA and reported from Germany on the 60th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, issues surrounding German reunification and the formation of the European Union.
When she's not forecasting the weather, Kristin is outside enjoying it on the ski slopes, scuba diving and golfing. Kristin's favorite hobbies include travel and following Pittsburgh and WVU sports teams.
Mary Ours
Mary Ours and Kristin Emery will be bringing you the daily forecast on Talk Pittsburgh.
Mary interned with the KDKA weather department in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University.
After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
Mary grew up about 45 minutes northwest of Pittsburgh in the small town of Beaver Falls, known as the hometown of Joe Namath. Mary went to high school there for three years before graduating from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in 2008 where she majored in musical theater.
She began her career in 2013 at WTOV9 in Steubenville, Ohio, where she was a reporter and weekend weather anchor then went to WJAC-TV as the weekday morning meteorologist in 2016.
Mary has always been interested in helping people ever since she was young, including starting her own event to help victims of 9/11 when she was 12 years old. In Mary's spare time she loves to sing the national anthem at sporting events, binge watch TV shows, and most importantly spend time with her husband, children and her pomsky Jasper.
Mary is ready to to bring you a lot of sunshine and the most up-to-date weather information to keep you safe!
Scott Danka
Talk Pittsburgh Videographer Scott Danka is a native of Westmoreland County and has been in the news business for more than two decades. He is excited to join the Talk Pittsburgh staff.
Scott attended Kiski Area High School and then moved on to Penn State.
After graduation, he got his start in news in Greensboro, North Carolina, before coming home to KDKA-TV. He's been with his hometown station for nearly 20 years.
Follow Scott Danka: Twitter | Instagram
You may have heard Scott's name mentioned on Pittsburgh Today Live. He is the talented photographer who snaps the beautiful still photos of the city and surrounding area for the Shot of the Day.
His work has won several awards -- including the Emmys, Associated Press and Golden Quills.
When he's not behind the camera, Scott is spending time with his wife of nearly 20 years and their two daughters. He loves watching and playing soccer.