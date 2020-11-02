David Highfield KDKA-TV

David anchors KDKA's morning newscast "Your Day Pittsburgh" with Heather Abraham.

The two of them also host "Pittsburgh Today Live," our very popular daily lifestyle/talk show.

He's won 12 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, for both hosting and reporting. He's also won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards: One for his report on a possible connection between Marcellus Shale drilling and earthquakes, and one for an examination of how smoke detectors often don't wake up children.

In addition, he's won Golden Quills for feature reporting, awards from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Broadcasters Association, and a Matrix award for flood coverage.

Contact David Highfield: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | Email

David created, hosted and executive produced the Emmy award-winning "Your Pittsburgh," an evening newsmagazine that ran for seven years on KDKA.

He got his start at KDKA as a writer in 1991 before being promoted to a newscast producer. Then he went in front of the camera, first as the Westmoreland County Bureau Chief and later as the Beaver/Butler Bureau Chief. He also spent years as an 11 p.m. reporter and fill-in anchor, and in 2020 became the anchor of KDKA News at Noon.

Among the news events David has covered: Visits to the U.S. by Pope Francis and Pope Benedict, the 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech, aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, the tragedy at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the death of Mayor Bob O'Connor, the crash of Flight 427, Richard Baumhammers' shooting spree in 2000, and the 9/11 attack from both Shanksville and the Pentagon.

Some of his reports have aired on WCBS in New York and KCBS in Los Angeles. He's also reported live on drought conditions for "CBS This Morning" (now "CBS Mornings") and on a train derailment for WBBM in Chicago.

His hometown inducted him into the Ford City Hall of Fame in 2008, and in 2013, he was inducted into the Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame for numerous sports-related stories he's covered over the years.

He has donated his time to local charities including The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, Animal Friends, Persad Center, Hair Peace, American Red Cross, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County.

David played a news reporter in the 2009 short film "Tommy and Me." It was produced by Fleadh Films and benefited Operation Safety Net, which helps people who are homeless.

David attended Ford City High School and graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with high honors.

He lives in Lawrenceville with his husband Gary.

VITALS

Joined KDKA: 1991

1991 Hometown: Ford City

Ford City Alma Mater: Ford City High School, Syracuse University

FAVORITES

Music: My music moods change. 70s or 80s pop. Cabaret songs. Jazz. All good.

Movie: I can still quote lines from "Broadcast News."

TV Show: I'm a sucker for reruns of classic TV shows.

Book: I'm into mindfulness, so "10% Happier" by Dan Harris is intriguing to me right now.

Hobbies: I paint and draw and wish I had more time to do both.

Sports Team: Pirates, Penguins, Steelers

Food: Italian food and seafood! But beets, ginger and ice cream are my favorite foods, just not together!

Local Restaurant: I love so many! We visit Senti in Lawrenceville often.

Sport/Exercise: Tennis tricks me into exercise, but the way I play keeps my ego in check.

Quote: "It's a great life if you don't weaken." - A friend I was lucky to know.

Vacation Spot: Provincetown is my favorite! But I also love NYC, San Francisco and Key West.

Holiday: Any day I'm around the people I love.

Guilty Pleasure: I like a nice cold martini.

