Mary Ours KDKA-TV

Mary returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University.

After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

Mary grew up about 45 minutes northwest of Pittsburgh in the small town of Beaver Falls, known as the hometown of Joe Namath. Mary went to high school there for three years before graduating from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in 2008 where she majored in musical theater.

Contact Mary Ours: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

She began her career in 2013 at WTOV9 in Steubenville, Ohio, where she was a reporter and weekend weather anchor then went to WJAC-TV as the weekday morning meteorologist in 2016.

Mary has always been interested in helping people ever since she was young, including starting her own event to help victims of 9/11 when she was 12 years old. In Mary's spare time she loves to sing the national anthem at sporting events, binge watch TV shows, and most importantly spend time with her husband, children and her pomsky Jasper.

Mary is ready to to bring you a lot of sunshine and the most up-to-date weather information to keep you safe!

VITALS

Joined KDKA: October 2019

October 2019 Hometown: Beaver Falls, PA

Beaver Falls, PA Alma Mater: Point Park University, Mississippi State University

FAVORITES

Music: Country, Hip Hop, R&B, Pop, Pretty much everything!

Country, Hip Hop, R&B, Pop, Pretty much everything! Movie: The Wizard of Oz, Twister, all Nicolas Sparks movies, Titanic, Avengers movies, Jurassic Park and Hocus Pocus.

The Wizard of Oz, Twister, all Nicolas Sparks movies, Titanic, Avengers movies, Jurassic Park and Hocus Pocus. TV Show: Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Book: Natural Disaster by Ginger Zee

Natural Disaster by Ginger Zee Hobbies: Hobbies? I have a toddler haha

Hobbies? I have a toddler haha Sports Team: Penn State (pretty much whatever team my husband roots for)

Penn State (pretty much whatever team my husband roots for) Food: Cheeseburger (extra cheese)

Cheeseburger (extra cheese) Local Restaurant: Ten Penny (their Brussels), let me know what's good!

Ten Penny (their Brussels), let me know what's good! Hidden PA Gem: The people are some of the nicest you will find anywhere in the country

The people are some of the nicest you will find anywhere in the country Sport/Exercise: Playing softball

Playing softball Historical Figure: No one comes to mind but everyone is important!

No one comes to mind but everyone is important! Favorite Pennsylvanian: My mom and Will Smith of course.

My mom and Will Smith of course. Quote: "Everything happens for a reason."

"Everything happens for a reason." Word: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Vacation Spot: Dubai

Dubai Holiday: Christmas

Christmas Guilty Pleasure: The Bachelor franchise!

The Bachelor franchise! Planet: Earth

THIS OR THAT