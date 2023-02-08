Moment of silence held for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski before basketball game

Moment of silence held for fallen McKeesport officer before basketball game

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — As the loved ones of Sean Sluganski prepare to say their final goodbyes, the community he served and protected is remembering him.

On Tuesday, a moment of silence was held before the girls basketball game between McKeesport and Penn-Trafford for the officer who was killed Monday.

"There is no joy right now in this town," said Samuel Bostic, whose son is a McKeesport police officer.

There is deep sadness and pain in McKeesport.

"I just feel so bad," said Sally Cornell of McKeesport. "My heart is broken for these guys. It's just senseless."

Johnathan Morris is accused of killing Sluganski and wounding Officer Charles Thomas. Morris is facing a list of charges including homicide.

"It just breaks my heart to think that an innocent person who has a beautiful little baby and a fiancé who maybe never got to say goodbye, never got to tell each other they love each other," Cornell said.

The shootings prompted McKeesport Area High School to go on lockdown on Monday. On Tuesday, a moment of silence was held before the home game.

"We honor fallen Officer Sluganski and Officer Thomas and the entire police department," said Marcie Barry, the high school's assistant principal, over the loudspeaker

Bostic told KDKA-TV he knows Officer Thomas, who is now recovering at home.

"Chuck is a good guy," he said. "He's a good guy. He's funny. He's the funniest. He'll keep you laughing all day. He's a good guy and we love him."

Love is what many said the community needs.

"We are all hurting, and we still support our city and our police officers," said Mary Jo Cerepani.

The community also wants to support Thomas.

"Just get well Chuck," Bostic said. "We are all praying for you. We are praying for the whole police force and their families."

A community vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Top Pavilion.