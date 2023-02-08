Community holds candlelight vigil for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Hundreds of people have gathered Wednesday for a candlelight vigil for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski.

The vigil is underneath the Blue-Top Pavilion at Renzie Park in McKeesport. Members of the community, the mayor of McKeesport, faith leaders, police officers from numerous departments — including Officer Charles Thomas — and family members of Sluganski are all at the event.

A local pastor is praying over Officer Chuck Thomas right now, asking for healing. pic.twitter.com/kuhuzd1uhG — 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 (@roycejonesnews) February 8, 2023

Sluganski and Thomas were shot Monday while responding to a call in the city. Thomas was released from the hospital on Monday and is recovering.

Organizers said their police officers do so much for the community and this is their way of honoring them.

Grief counselors are at the vigil to address any needs people might have.