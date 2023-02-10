14-year-old runs 1 mile to honor fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The death of McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski has captured the attention and hearts of people not just in the Pittsburgh area but all over the country.

A middle schooler in Florida is making it his duty to honor and share the legacy of fallen first responders, including Sluganski. Since 2018, Zechariah Cartledge of Winter Springs, Florida has run 1,443 miles, with each mile representing a first responder who lost their life in the line of duty.

On Wednesday evening, he added one more mile.

"Sure he passed away and other officers were injured as well," said Cartledge. "But I think we need to honor him for the sacrifices he made."

The 14-year-old has been doing these runs since he was 9 years old, all through his non-profit organization Running 4 Heroes.

With a police escort, Cartledge and his team of runners do their mile holding a flag, which is then mailed to the family of the fallen first responder with a handwritten note.

"Running 4 Heroes' goal is to help the family and departments heal when they watch the run," he said.

But they also provide financial assistance, donating $10,000 each year to an injured first responder and providing support to the families of fallen first responders with young children.

"If and when the family possibly watches this news interview, I want them to know that we will be here for them," Cartledge said.

Zechariah is heading to high school next year and is passing the baton to other kids in his community. He has about 10 other youth runners helping with the memorial runs, something he hopes will continue for many years to come.