First Alert Weather: Snow and wintry mix expected Wednesday morning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow is expected to turn to rain this morning, which could cause for a messy commute.
This morning, Your Day Pittsburgh has you covered to make sure you're safe and prepared.
We'll have live reports with First Alert Meteorologist Mary Ours in Butler County, Jessica Guay in Allegheny County, Erika Stanish in Westmoreland County, and First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley will have the full forecast from the KDKA-TV Studios.
