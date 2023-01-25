First Alert Weather: Heavy snow expected to start this morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Good morning, in yesterday's blog I wrote that snow was expected to arrive at around 6 a.m. and it looks like that is about the correct time still.

Once the snow arrives it will be heavy. With snow rates in some communities potentially topping an inch an hour.

The snow we see will be a wet snow with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark. Road temperatures are still warmer than 32 degrees so I expect most will see a slushy morning commute.

I can't rule out some slick spots in a spot or two but if your tires are road worthy you should be fine. Obviously, in any time of active weather, you should slow down, limit distractions, and make sure you are not tailgating other vehicles.

Snow chances change over to rain chances starting at around 10 a.m. This also hasn't changed too much.

I need to add a brief changeover period where we will see a mix from maybe as early as 8:30 through 10 a.m. A mix of snow and rain along with the potential for some sleet will be possible during this time.

Rain showers will stick around for the afternoon. I have brought highs down to around 39 instead of hitting the low 40s. We will hover near 40 through around 3 a.m. tonight before a cold front sweeps through bringing another round of snow our way for tomorrow's morning commute. Winds will be out of the east for most of today and I will put wind speeds from 7-17mph.

Looking ahead, light snow with low accumulations will be possible on both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures during this time will be around what you should expect with highs in the 30s and lows generally in the 20s.

Our next good chance for precipitation comes on Sunday with most of it looking like rain.

