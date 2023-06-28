2023 NHL Draft Live Updates: Penguins to make 6 picks in draft

2023 NHL Draft Live Updates: Penguins to make 6 picks in draftget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 2023 NHL Draft is set to get underway in Nashville and the Penguins hold six selections in this year's draft.
The team is coming off its first time missing the postseason since 2006 and have undergone front office changes during the offseason.
In April, the organization fired general manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke.
Then, earlier this month, after weeks of speculation, Kyle Dubas was named president of hockey operations and is taking charge of re-tooling the team and helping them find their way back to the playoffs after last season's disappointing ending.
The 2023-24 season is set to get underway on October 10 when the Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks, who hold the first overall pick in this draft and are expected to select superstar forward Connor Bedard.
Pens to make six picks in draft
Going into tonight's draft in Nashville, the Penguins currently hold six picks
- Round 1, Pick 14
- Round 3, Pick 90
- Round 5, Pick 142
- Round 6, Pick 174
- Round 7, Pick 217
- Round 7, Pick 223
The Penguins do not hold a 2nd round draft pick as they traded that pick earlier this year in exchange for Mikael Granlund in a swap with the Nashville Predators.
The Pens' 4th round pick belongs to the Montreal Canadiens from last summer's trade that swapped Mike Matheson and that pick in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.