Penguins release 2023-24 schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins released their 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday.

The season starts at home with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 10. The Pens will play six of their first nine games at PPG Paints Arena.

Highlights include a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup champions, at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 19.

The New York Rangers make the first of two trips to Pittsburgh for the annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Nov. 22.

The rival Philadelphia Flyers cross the state for a Saturday night matchup in Pittsburgh on Dec. 2.

And the Penguins will kick off the new year with a game against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Jan. 2.

The Penguins will play 18 weekend home games, accounting for 44% of all games in Pittsburgh. The full schedule can be found on the Penguins' website.