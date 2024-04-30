WrestleMania 40 banners up for auction: How to bid on the WWE memorabilia

WrestleMania 40 banners that adorned Philadelphia light poles now up for auction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- WWE fans have the chance to take home a unique piece of WrestleMania 40 history.

Now until Friday, May 3, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau is auctioning off nearly 60 WrestleMania 40 banners that lined the city's streets before and during the event.

Some of the banners feature individual WWE superstars like Cody Rhodes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch; others were used to promote WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the PHLCVB Foundation, which helps promote the city's tourism industry.

The auction ends at 11 p.m. on May 3. Each of the 59 banners lists the current bid, the next minimum bid and the amount of time left on the auction. As of Tuesday, April 30, the highest bid was $600 for a banner featuring superstars Rhodes, Rollins, The Rock and Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 40 the "most successful event in WWE history"

WrestleMania 40 brought thousands of fans to the City of Brotherly Love from April 4-8. According to WWE, it was the most successful event in the company's history, and shattered the previous attendance record set at WrestleMania 39 by 78%. Over two nights, more than 145,000 fans from all 50 states and 64 countries came to Lincoln Financial Field.

Of course, the star-studded event brought the WWE's biggest names to Philadelphia, but also lots of other famous faces from outside the ring. Wrestling greats like Hulk Hogan, John Cena and The Undertaker made appearances throughout the weekend, and rapper Lil Wayne debuted a new single just a few months before coming back to town to headline the 2024 Roots Picnic.

But possibly the most talked about cameo at WrestleMania 40 came from former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and current Eagles tackle Lane Johnson. The pair, wearing green luchador masks, stole the spotlight on Night 1 while helping WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio take down his son, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

There was also plenty of local flair injected into WrestleMania 40. During Seth "Freakin" Rollins' introduction on Night 2, Mummers from the Philadelphia String Band played their instruments and danced alongside Rollins as he made his entrance to the ring, also while wearing a Mummers costume.

Student musicians from the Philadelphia School District's All-City Orchestra were also called on to perform in front of a 70,000-strong crowd as WWE Superstar Roman Reigns strode into the arena.