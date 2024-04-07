John Cena, The Undertaker make appearances at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some of wrestling's biggest names sparred in South Philadelphia on Sunday night on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field.

John Cena and The Undertaker entered the ring at the Linc for the finale, along with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Cena came flying into the ring and went right after Solo Sikoa. After taking care of Sikoa and another wrestler, Cena was taken down by The Rock.

But shortly after that, The Undertaker's entrance music blared through the speakers at the Linc, and WWE fans erupted. The Undertaker then appeared out of the darkness and choke-slammed The Rock.

More than 70,000 fans took in the madness first-hand at the Linc. Fans from across the country and around the world were in attendance to witness it.

The show some consider the "Super Bowl" of wrestling also started with a connection to its host city. Things took on a Philly flavor when Mummers from the Philadelphia String Band Association made an entrance, strutting in with wrestler Seth Rollins.

"There's nothing like going to a wrestling event," Stan Edwards Jr, of Toledo, Ohio, said.

"Mania has been crazy," Robert Sac, from New York, said.

Later in the night, a six-man match happened that the WWE called a "Philadelphia Street Fight."

The winners even stood with rapper Snoop Dogg in the ring.

Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford celebrate winning the Six-Man Philadelphia Street Fight with Bully Ray Dudley and Snoop Dogg during Night Two of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 7, in Philadelphia. WWE / Getty Images

Fans say the event more than lived up to the hype.

"This has been the greatest show of my life," said Mike Bond, who traveled from New York.

"It's hard to put it into words, but the only word I can give you is phenomenal," Edwards said

"I've been to [WrestleMania] 11 years ago. It's been great. Last night. Tonight. Well exceed expectations," said James Moore, who traveled from New York.

For many, the experience was a dream come true and one they'll remember forever.

"This is my birthday present," Carly Rodriguez, of Brooklyn, New York, said. "My birthday is on Monday and this is everything that I could have hoped for for myself."

Monday is the final night of wrestling in Philly, and Monday Night Raw will be held at Wells Fargo Center, which begins at 8 p.m.