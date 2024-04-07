Mummers from Philadelphia String Band Association make entrance with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Ireland, Atlanta, and beyond: Fans flock to Philadelphia for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Mummers strutted in South Philadelphia on Sunday, but it wasn't their usual route down Broad Street on New Year's Day. They made an appearance on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field for Night 2 of Wrestlemania with Seth Rollins.

The Mummers, who participate in the longest-running folk parade in Philly on New Year's Day, were on the stage playing instruments as Rollins made his entrance to the ring. Rollins was wearing his own Mummers suit as well.

According to the commentators on Peacock, the Mummers were a part of the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association.

Drew McIntyre ended up beating Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Wrestlemania attendees loved the entrance the Mummers made at the Linc alongside Rollins.

"The Mummers making an early @WWE #WrestleMania appearance with @WWERollins. Just add some scrapple and Rocky and call it a day," Mark Gress Jr. wrote on X.

"Best #WrestleMania entrance ever! @WWERollins and 100+ Mummers! Incredible to see that parade to the ring," Marco Cerino wrote.

"SEVENTY mummers at #WrestleMania at the Linc. For my money, the best entrance ever," wrote Jeff McDevitt.

The Mummers weren't the first Philly-related thing to participate in the WrestleMania 40 madness throughout the city.

APRIL 6: Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce surprising fans during Night One of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania on Saturday, recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson hopped in the ring in luchador masks to help WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio take down his son, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Kelce and Johnson got a loud applause from the crowd at the Linc after removing their masks.