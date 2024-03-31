Hulk Hogan coming to WWE World at Pennsylvania Convention Center during WrestleMania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Hulk is headed to Philadelphia, brother.

WrestleMania 40 is set to bring some of the biggest names in wrestling to Philly in April, a lineup that now includes six-time WWE Championship winner Hulk Hogan.

In a video posted on X, Hogan announced that he'll be at WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Sunday, April 7, and wants all his Hulkamaniacs there to help take over Philly.

"Everybody's gonna know we're there tearing this place down," Hogan said in the clip hyping up his fans.

Hogan made his return to WWE back in 2014 when he hosted WrestleMania 30. Now 10 years later, he still wants to know, "Whatcha gonna do when Hulk Hogan fanatics and the WWE runs wild all over you?"

I will see you all at WWE WORLD!!

Sunday April 7th.

At the PENNSYLVANIA CONVENTION CENTER! @fanaticsevents @wwe @fanatics pic.twitter.com/4VKkQOtcBq — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 28, 2024

It's been 25 years since Philadelphia hosted WrestleMania, which runs from April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field. Featured WWE superstars include Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Over in Center City, WWE World starts Thursday, April 4 and continues through Monday, April 8. The ultimate WWE fan experience will feature discussions with top superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, memorabilia and autograph sales and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history.

Tickets for WrestleMania 40 and WWE World are on sale now.